TNEA Counselling Scheduled Postponed, Likely to Start After NEET 2022 Results

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions or TNEA counselling 2022 for general category students, which was scheduled to commence today, has been postponed. The TNEA counselling has been delayed due to the NEET results 2022. The online counselling for general category would begin later on tneaonline.org, after the medical entrance exam results are out.

The admission process has been deferred to ensure maximum students are able to get seats. K Pondmudi, the state’s minister of higher education, announced yesterday that the TNEA committee would conduct the counselling two days following the release of the NEET 2022 results, which were previously anticipated on August 21. The committee has been told to postpone the engineering admissions counselling since the results are yet to be out.

The decision was made to prevent vacant positions in the general category. According to the minister, when the NEET results are out, students who had been enrolled in top engineering colleges quit their seats in favour of openings in MBBS programmes. As a result, numerous places at prestigious universities like Anna University were unfilled, reported news agency PTI.

This year around 1.58 lakh students are eligible to participate in the counselling. Students must remember that the Engineering admission process does not have a second round of counselling.

The TNEA conducts four rounds of counselling per year in accordance with the ranks given based on the candidates’ cutoff scores. Each round takes one week to finish. Seven more days will be granted to the students so they can report to the designated college and pay the costs. The counselling would start two days after the NEET results were announced. Due to a delay in the release of class 12 CBSE results, the government previously extended the application deadline for seats in government arts and science colleges.

