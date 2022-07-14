TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Released: Here's How to Download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services Examination IV. The preliminary examination for filling up 7301 Group 4 vacancies in various departments and services of the TN state government will be held on July 4 in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can log on to TNPSC’s official website to download their TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket by furnishing the required details.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: How to download?

Step 1: Log on to TNPSC’s official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will load on your device’s screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and download it for future use.

Candidates are advised to cross-check the information printed on the admit card to avoid any errors. Any discrepancy in the information shall be immediately reported to TNPSC. Candidates are required to report to the examination centre with a physical copy of the admit card in the prescribed format and a government-issued ID card. For failure to produce the admit card, candidates will be denied entry into the examination centre.

On the basis of candidates’ performance in the written examination, a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After due verification, candidates will be called for counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

TNSPC Group 4 recruitment will fill vacancies in the in Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, and other departments.

