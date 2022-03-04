TNSURB SI Recruitment 2022 Notification on March 8

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is slated to release the recruitment notification for Sub Inspector (SI) post (Taluk and AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special police) on March 8. Once released, candidates will be able to apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The board has already shared the syllabus, model question for Tamil Nadu Eligibility Test, general knowledge test, Psychology Test and Police Subjects (for Department candidates only) on its website.

TNSURB SI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The eligibility criteria for the TNUSRB recruitment 2022 for the SI (Taluk & AR) post is a bachelor’s degree (any discipline) from a university recognized by the UGC/ government.

Age Limit: To be eligible for the recruitment, the applicant must fall between the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as of July 1 of the notification year. However, candidates belonging to reserved and special categories have been given relaxation in the upper age limit.

Physical Criteria: Male candidates applying for the TNSURB SI recruitment should not be less than 170 cm in height and must have a chest measurement of 81 cm with an expansion of 5 cm. The physical eligibility for women candidates is a height of a minimum of 159 cms. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories have been given relaxation in the physical requirements.

TNSURB SI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for TNUSRB SI recruitment 2022 is Rs 500. For Police departmental candidates applying under both open and departmental quota categories, the fee is Rs 1000. The application fee can be online or through a cash challan.

TNSURB SI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be selected through a multi-tier process evaluated out of 100 marks. This includes 75 marks written examination, 15 marks physical efficiency test, 10-mark viva voce and 5 special marks. Departmental candidates will be exempted from the physical efficiency test, and they will have to give a written test of 85 marks

