Candidates who have registered for the TNTET Paper 2 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.nic.in

January 30, 2023

TNTET 2022 Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from February 3 to February 14 this year in a single session (Representational Image)

Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the Provisional Admit Card-I (Districts) for the eligible candidates who have applied for the TNTET Paper 2 exam. Candidates who have registered for the TNTET Paper 2 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.nic.in.

A new hall ticket will be issued by the Board indicating the examination centre in the districts already mentioned, three days prior to the scheduled date of examination. Meanwhile, the TN TRB has also released the list of candidates whose applications were rejected for the TNTET Paper – II – 2022.

The TNTET 2022 Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from February 3 to February 14 this year in a single session. It will be conducted in a computer-based mode. The practice or mock test paper is currently available on the official website.

TNTET 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “TNTET 2022 Paper II admit card link" that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details (registration number and password) and click on submit.

Step 4: The TNTET 2022 paper 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, save and download the TNTET 2022 hall ticket

Step 6: Take a printout of the TNTET 2022 admit card for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test is being held to certify the eligibility of applicants to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The TNTET exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for aspiring teachers who are seeking eligibility to teach from Class 1 to Class 5. While Paper II is for aspirants who want to teach from Class 6 to Class 8. Candidates also have the option to appear in either one exam or both test papers.

