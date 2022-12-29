TNTRB Releases Recruitment Calendar for Next Year, 15,149 Vacancies on Offer

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has released the Annual Recruitment Calendar for the year 2023. The board is inviting applications for 15,149 vacancies to be filled this year. Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to apply can check the annual recruitment planner by visiting the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.nic.in.

According to the calendar, the notification for the posts of Assistant Professor in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education will be released in January 2023. Around 4,000 vacancies are available for these posts. The exam will be conducted tentatively in April 2023.

There are about 23 vacancies for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO), for which the notification will be released in February 2023 and the exam will be conducted in May.

The board has 6,553 vacancies for the posts of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), the notification for this will be issued in March 2023, and the exam will take place in May 2023. The recruitment notice for around 3,587 vacancies for the posts of BT Assistant (Graduate Teacher) will be released in April 2023 and the exam will be conducted in June 2023.

Notification will be issued in May 2023 for about 493 vacancies of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges. The exam will be held in August 2023. There are around 97 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges. The notification for the same will be issued in June 2023 and the exam will be conducted in September 2023.

The exam against 129 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges will be conducted in October 2023 and notification will be released in July 2023. There are 267 vacancies for Post Graduate Assistants and the notification will be released in August 2023. The exam will be tentatively conducted in November 2023.

Also, the board will issue the notifications for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper - I & II in December 2023, and the test will be held in March of 2024.

