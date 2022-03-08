TNUSRB SI Notification: Registration Begin Today for 400+ Posts, Here's All You Need to Know

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will release the notification for the recruitment for the posts of sub-inspectors (SI) of police. The TNUSRB aims to hire more than 400 candidates under Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The candidates applying against notification will have to go through four phases of selection. The first phase consists of a written examination, the second phase is a physical efficiency test, the third step would consist of viva voice and the last stage is the special category in which the panel awards special marks up to five marks to the candidate.

TNUSRB SI Notification: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates willing to apply for the post of SI must possess a bachelor’s degree in any field from a UGC recognised or Government University.

Age: Applicants who wish to apply must be between 20 and and 30 years as of July 1, 2022. However, the upper age limit for candidates belonging to Backward Class, Backward Class (Muslim), Most Backward Class/Denotified Community is 32 years, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and transgender is 35 years, Ex-servicemen/Ex-personnel of Central Para-military forces is 47 years.

Candidates need to fulfill the physical requirements as well to apply for the above posts. A male candidate must be at least 170 cm tall with a chest size of 81 cm with an expansion of 5 cm. On the other hand, the minimum height for female candidates is 159 cm. Reserved category candidates have been given relaxation for the physical requirements.

TNUSRB SI Notification: How to Apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates must first register at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: After registration, fill in the required information such as personal details and educational qualifications.

Step 3: To complete the application process, pay the requisite fee and submit.

Take the screenshot or save the form for future reference.

TNUSRB SI Notification: Fee

To apply, people belonging to the unreserved category should pay an application fee of Rs 1000, and candidates belonging to the Police department should pay a fee of Rs 500.

