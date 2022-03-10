To Convert Scientific Terms Into Mother Tongue, AICTE Ropes in Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) to convert scientific and technical terms in Hindi and other Indian languages. The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is in line with AICTE’s aim to expand engineering and technical education in Indian languages.

As a part of the MOU both AICTE and CSTT will work towards defining scientific and technical terms in Hindi and in other modern Indian languages for the purpose of teaching process, content creation as textbooks, Faculty Development Program (FDP), skilling, and vocational education, promotion of Indian Knowledge System in Hindi and Indian languages, and localisation of technology.

Also read| Centre to Introduce Law Courses In Regional Languages

Advertisement

AICTE will provide faculty training for imparting teaching and learning in Indian languages. The CSTT will provide scientific and technical terminology for the various subjects included in the syllabus of the AICTE run programmes in Hindi and other Indian languages. CSTT will also provide terminology training via workshops and seminars to facilitate the staff/ teaching faculty of the AICTE and its various branches/colleges.

“This will benefit millions of Indian students who want to study engineering in their Indian languages. Along with CSTT, AICTE will ensure that the defined technical terms become a part of textbooks prepared for technical education in different Indian languages. We believe this is a step towards inclusivity and will inspire many students in remote areas to take up technical education in their Indian language," said AICTE Chairman, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe.

Read| Govt Not Against EdTech Companies but Can’t Allow Them to Offer Diploma, Degrees: AICTE Chairman

Advertisement

The council has already translated 218 engineering books into 11 Indian languages. AICTE had earlier appointed 3,000 translators along with young interns to translate course materials from English to regional languages. However, it was a challenge for them to find the word equivalent of technical terms. They also faced problems with formulas and tables.

“We face major problems in formulas and tables. But more importantly, what’s going to take months to solve is finding the equivalent words for English terms in different regional languages. For instance, what is ‘analytics’ in your mother tongue?" Buddha Chandrashekhar, CCO at AICTE had earlier told News18.com.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.