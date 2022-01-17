To Help Girls Reach Far-Off Colleges, Haryana Govt to Offer Free Transport Scheme

The Haryana Government could soon announce a free transport scheme for girl students to encourage them for higher education. According to the Tribune, the deliberation on the scheme are in the final stage. The scheme will likely help thousands of girl students who could not pursue higher studies due to their parents’ reluctance to send them to colleges located at a faraway distance. Sources close to the development said that feedbacks show that over 39,000 girls enrolled in various colleges and other institutes had shown eagerness for the scheme.

As per the feedback received from the students, the transport department has identified 571 routes for the purpose and services are will start as soon as the scheme gets not from the Higher Education Department. Every bus, part of the scheme will ferry 60 girls students and the facility will also be extended to those pursuing nursing and medical courses.

Speaking to the daily, Haryana’s Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Anand Mohan Sharan said that the facility will give parents’ sense of security about their daughter’s safety and will enable girls to freely choose colleges and courses of their interest.

The transport department is likely to introduce a similar scheme for schools students as well. However, the exact number of beneficiaries is yet to be estimated. Speaking to the Tribune, an official of the transport department said that the estimation of the proposed free transport scheme has not to be done as most of the schools are close. So it’s still not clear how many students will opt for the schene. Additionally, the girls who were provided free bicycles by the state government will not be part of the scheme.

The transport department is also mulling over having private buses as part of the scheme. Deliberation is underway and several rounds of meeting for the proposed scheme have already been held. A major decision is likely to come out in the upcoming weeks.

