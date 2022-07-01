Tobacco to Porn: On MP Govt's Helpline for Kids, School Students Seek Help Against Addictions

Students have been dialling the Umang helpline of the department of School Education Department seeking help on tobacco, porn, video game and other addictions. Students complained of being unable to concentrate on studies because of addiction to mobile phones, video games and porn videos.

At least 10 per cent of the 200 days on the helpline are about ways to deal with addictions. Many students also sought counselling on getting out of the bad company of friends or handling the feeling of rejection in love.

The Umang Helpline -14425 was started by the MP School Education Department in collaboration with UNICEF in 2020. The helpline is active even on Sundays and has received over 1.92 lakh calls since its launch on January 13, 2020. The counselling facility is freely available to students in the age group of 10 to 19. Students can call between 8 AM to 8 PM and seek professional counselling. The helpline was introduced with an aim to help students in handling the feeling of depression.

Advertisement

The helpline also helps students in handling their studies and results.

The helpline was started in 2020 had has six counsellors working in two shits. The counsellor work in shifts and rotations. The counselling servie is also open on Sunday from 10 am to 5 PM. At a given time, six lines are activated at any given time. Till now, 1.92 lakh calls have been received on the helpline since.

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had announced the results for board exams of Class 10 and 12 earlier in April. The board recorded a pass percentage of 72.72 in class 12 whereas the success rate in class 10 was 59.54 per cent.

Of the total students who passed MP board class 12 exams, 325572 students got first division, 130952 got second division and 542 got third. Pragati Mittal with 494 marks in the Science stream emerged as the topper in Class 12 results.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.