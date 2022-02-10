Top NC Leaders Congratulate Students on Clearing Class 12 Exams in J-K

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday felicitated the students who qualified class 12 examinations in Jammu and Kashmir, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

“Conquering exams is just the beginning. I pray that the student fraternity of J-K conquer many more summits in their life. There is no substitute to hard work and perseverance. I congratulate the students, their teachers, and parents on their achievement," Farooq Abdullah said.

While congratulating the successful students, Omar Abdullah appreciated the efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff and parents whose guidance and efforts are equally crucial and effective in the learning process.

“It goes without saying how much value an effective teaching adds to ones efforts. It is the time to acknowledge and appreciate their efforts. I also felicitate the successful students, hoping that they excel and find contentment in whichever stream they pursue now onwards. I hope that they will keep up with the hard work," Omar Abdullah said.

Girls swept the top positions in all streams as 75 per cent of the 72,000 candidates passed the 12th class examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) in Kashmir valley last November.

