TradeIndia to Recruit for 400 Vacancies Across Sales, Technology, Corporate Departments

Tradeindia, an online portal for small businesses in India will hire more than 400 professionals for different domains including sales, technology, and other corporate responsibilities. As part of its expansion plan and employee welfare scheme, the organisation is seeking to begin an extensive talent acquisition drive at all levels beginning from the executive to the C-suite leadership.

The company aims at hiring more female leaders for important roles at a pan-India level to foster women empowerment and female representation across the organisation as well as the overarching industry, the official notice read. To ensure the safety and well-being of all female employees, the company has also decided to provide them with one-day wellness leave every month besides the entitled leaves to help them cope with the testing times, claim the company.

In a bid to further increase inclusivity and encourage talent from all spheres of the country, it also has planned to establish more sales offices across various tier-2 cities of India. For that, it will orchestrate numerous hiring drives across the length of the country which also includes recruiting tech graduates from several university campuses.

The company will also provide an essential mediclaim with a special Covid-19 cover to ensure the safety of all employees. The organisation has also said it will start the ‘Doctors on Call’ facility, which is an instant online support for the benefit of every employee and its family members. Furthermore, the company has also instituted a flexible working hour policy for every employee which includes even those that are currently working from home.

Sandip Chhettri, CEO of TradeIndia said, “The pandemic was indeed a grueling affair for many corporations as entire industries came to a standstill in its aftermath. However, with our unrelenting focus on maximising digitisation and leveraging alternate channels to keep our customers active and engaged, we have managed to etch an essential COVID-survival journey wherein we not only survived but even thrived amid the post-pandemic turbulence."

