TresVista Conducts Mental Health Programme for its Employees to Break Stereotypes Around Mental Illness

With an aim to increase awareness of mental health, TresVista, an outsourcing firm recently conducted its second season of a workplace mental health programme known as ‘Breathe’. It aims to increase awareness of mental health, challenges stereotypes related to mental illness, as well as talks about how one can support their colleagues. Several webinars around related topics were conducted as part of the programme.

“With the programme, TresVista aimed at increasing awareness of mental health, challenging existing stereotypes of mental illness, and exploring how one can support their colleagues. The wellness-to-work virtual sessions under Breathe was attended by employees from across the Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru offices," says the firm in its press release.

Also read| From Students Centre to Manodarpan: Initiatives for Students in Need of Help

Advertisement

For the workshop, the company organised 37 webinars in collaboration with Silver Oak Health. These webinars had sessions that included post-COVID healthcare, diet and nutrition, and support group for caregivers, expectant parents and returning to the workplace post the pandemic. The programmes included structured experiences, group discussions, and interactions, the company added.

The company had initiated the Breathe programme in 2021, through which employees and their family members could gain access to professional experts for emotional and mental wellness, it said.

Vishal Shah, Director, TresVista commented, “The two key constituents that contribute to the creation and success of our mental awareness programmes are our long-term approach and understanding that we succeed together as a team. The programme includes, but is not limited to, a series of workshops on wellness, awareness, and welfare, tie-ups with experienced third-party professionals that employees and their families have access to, and our extensive mentorship programme."

Read| University of Essex to Start Series of Free Courses on Mental Health in Children

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked colleges, universities, and other higher educational institutes across India to have ‘student service centres’ to ensure mental and emotional well-being of students in higher educational institutes. It had created draft guidelines, according to which, colleges have been asked to set-up ‘student service centres’ which will aim at identifying vulnerable and stress-prone students and extend them guidance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.