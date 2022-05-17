TresVista to Hire 150 Employees for its Research and Investment Services Department

TresVista, a global outsourcing firm, has announced its plans to hire more than 150 employees for its ‘Research and Investment Department’. The hiring process which is in line with firm’s extensive hiring ambitions will be taken up in the next three months. The recruitment will take place at its Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru offices. The recruitment is for associates across various positions, including entry, mid and senior-level positions. Those interested can apply from the official website for the firm, tresvista.com.

To be eligible for apply candidates must know that CA, CS, and MBA finance with at least one year of experience are among the skill sets sought by the organization.

Those selected will have to ease into the role which includes researching across databases, gathering publicly available market intelligence, due diligence, and related modeling efforts to make decision-enabling deliverables for clients.

As per the firm, TresVista will be hiring Finance Associates from renowned institutes and campuses, including IIMs, NMIMS, Symbiosis, Xavier’s, and IITs, among many others.

TresVista has a robust employee base of over 1,200 people in India and plans to expand to over 2,000 by the end of the calendar year.

Many other firms including TCS and Infosys had earlier shown interest in increased hiring this year. India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, said while declaring its results that the organisation had recruited 35,209 employees on a net basis in the quarter ended March 31 this year, the highest ever net addition in a quarter. Employee headcount stood at 592,195, a net addition of 103,546 during the year, another all-time high.

