Trinamool Congress Student Union Alleged SFI Attacked Jadvapur University's TMCP President

A war of words between student political bodies is intensifying in West Bengal. A video of the West Bengal-based Students’ Federation of India (SFI) member has gone viral in which the SFI members can be seen and heard saying that leaders of the Trinamool Congress student union should be taught a lesson.

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharjee has posted the video stating that revenge should be taken against SFI. He said that Jadavpur University TMCP president Sanjeev Pramanik was attacked by SFI and strongly condemns it.

Taking to the social media platform, Facebook, Bhattacharjee wrote that SFI has created terror across all the colleges and universities of the state. The members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad are constantly harassed by SFI in various ways in the Jadavpur University campus, he added.

He also wrote that the TMC students wing strongly condemns the attack on Sanjeev Pramanik, president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit of Jadavpur University, by an SFI leader of the varsity. Sanjeev Pramanik is a researcher in the Department of Sociology at Jadavpur University and hails from a family of farmers in a remote village in Nadia district.

“Trinamool Chhatra Parishad is committed to create a healthy and democratic environment conducive to education in every college and university in West Bengal. We have been, are and will be by the side of every student fighting against SFI bullying," wrote Bhattacharjee.

“The terror perpetrated by SFI in all the colleges and universities of the state during the Left period, the persecution of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, Professor Santosh Bhattacharya, is one of the examples of which they are still perpetuating at Jadavpur University. The members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad are constantly harassed by SFI in various ways in this campus," he said.

Meanhwile, a former student leader of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, Giyasuddin Mondal was arrested for verbally abusing and threatening Aliah University Vice-Chancellor Mahammad Ali. He allegedly humiliated the VC. Mondal was earlier expelled by the Trinankur Bhattacharjee a few years back for physically assaulting inside and outside the campus.

