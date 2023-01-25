Tripura Board 10th, 12th Exam From March 15, Check Schedule Here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the classes 10 and 12 board exam date sheet 2023. Students set to appear for the exams can check and download the TBSE board exam timetable at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Tripura board Madhyamik or class 10 exams will begin on March 16 with the English paper and conclude on April 18 with optional sixth subject. While the TBSE higher secondary or class 12 exams will begin on March 15 with the English paper and end on April 19 with sixth subject.

Tripura Board Class 10 Exam Schedule

March 16 — English

March 18 — Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo

March 21 — Social Science (History, Political Science), Social Science (Economics and Geography)

March 23 — Science (Biology, Physics, and Chemistry)

March 28 — Mathematics (Basic and Standard)

April 18 — Optional 6th subject (Language/Vocational)

Tripura Board Class 12 Exam Schedule

March 15 — English

March 17 — Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo

March 20 — Chemistry, Political science, Sociology

March 22 — Business Studies, Physics, Education

March 24 — Accountancy, Biology, History

March 27 — Mathematics, Philosophy

March 29 — Economics

April 1 — Psychology

April 3 — Geography

April 5 — Sanskrit, Arabic, Statistics

April 17 — Computer science and Music

April 19 — 6th subject (Vocational)

Last year, the examination for Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) was held from April 18 to May 6 whereas the class 12 board exams were conducted from May 2 to June 1. More than 43,000 students appeared in the class 10 examination whereas about 28,931 students gave their Tripura Board Class 12 examination. The board exams were divided into two parts last year.

Meanwhile, in the 2021 Tripura board exams, 80.62 per cent of candidates were declared passed in the Madhyamik (class 10) examination, while the higher secondary result had a pass rate of 95.20 per cent. However, after reviewing the results, nearly 99 per cent of candidates passed the 10th and 12th boards. TBSE president Bhavatosh Saha had said, “Almost all candidates of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary will be promoted. The decision has been taken after reviewing the results and keeping in mind the students’ protest and other aspects. We requested teachers from all eight districts to recheck their evaluated marks. During this exercise, a few discrepancies were found."

