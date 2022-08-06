TS DOST 2022 Phase 1 Seat Allotment List Today at dost.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the result of phase 1 seat allotment of TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2022 today, August 6. Students who have cleared the exam can check their seat allotment on the official website of the state council - dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST is conducted to obtain admission for undergraduate courses in any university across the state. After the seat allotment result is declared, the candidates will have to pay for the college fee online or reserve their college seat from August 7 till August 18.

TS DOST 2022 phase 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS DOST

Steop 2: On the homepage, click on the TS DOST 2022 phase 1 seat allotment result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page, then enter your credentials.

Step 4: Click to view your result and check your seat allotment and keep a hard copy of the result for future use

According to the dates mentioned on the official website of TSCHE, the registration for phase 2 of TS DOST 2022 along with the fee submission of Rs 400 will begin on August 7. The last date for submission of the applications is August 21. The result of the allotment seat for phase 2 will be announced on August 27.

The registration for phase 3 with fee charges of Rs 400 will start on August 29 and will end on September 9 and the result will be out on September 16. The classes of the first term will commence on October 1.

Through TS DOST, interested students will get admission to several colleges affiliated with universities in Telangana including Osmania, Kaktiya, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana University etc. Students can take admissions in all undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCom (Hons), BCom (Voc), BS, BCA, BBA, BBM, etc.

