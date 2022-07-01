TS DOST Registrations Begins for UG Admission in Telangana Colleges, Steps to Register

The registration process for Telangana Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 has been started by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Students who have passed TS intermediate or class 12 exam or equivalent exam can register themselves via the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

Applications are invited for registrations and admissions in all undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCom (Hons), BCom (Voc), BS, BCA, BBA, BBM and so on. DOST provides a single platform for those seeking admission into UG courses in any of the state universities including Kakatiya, Osmania, Palamuru, Telangana, Sathavahana, and Mahatma Gandhi University.

TS DOST Registrations 2022: How to Apply

There are three ways by which students can apply-

— If a student has already linked Aadhaar number with the mobile number, s/he can directly register in DOST website with mobile OTP authentication. In case, his/her Aadhaar number is not seeded with mobile number, the student will have to link mobile number with the student’s Aadhaar.

— The student may visit MeeSeva centre for biometric authentication (finger print/iris/face auth) and register in DOST.

— The TSBIE students can register in DOST through T-App Folio mobile app based on photo authentication. For that, students will have to install the app and regsiter.

TS DOST Registrations 2022: Phase-wise admission process

According to the official notification, the DOST admission process will be held in three phases. The online enrollment for phase 1 has commenced today July 1 and will continue till July 30. A one-time registration fee of Rs 200 has to be paid for all colleges/courses of one or more universities. The TS DOST seat allotment for phase 1 is scheduled to take place on August 6.

Meanwhile, the online registration window for phase 2 will be opened from August 7 to August 21, and students would be required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. The seat allotment for phase 2 is due to start on August 27.

The third or the final phase of TS DOST registration is going to be conducted from August 29 to September 12 and its seat allotment will begin on September 16. The application fee for this phase is also Rs 400. At last, the classes for the academic year 2022-23 will commence on October 1.

