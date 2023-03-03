The registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 will begin on March 3. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam is April 10. Once the registration process closes, the application correction window will open on April 12 and will close on April 14.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website on April 30. The TS EAMCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11. As per the schedule, May 7, 8, and 9 are the dates for the engineering stream while May 10 and 11 are for Agriculture and Medical stream.

TS EAMCET 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the TS EAMCET 2023 link when available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and log in to the account.

Step 4: Then, fill up the application form and make the required payment.

Step 5: Once the process is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the TS EAMCET 2023 form.

TS EAMCET 2023: Registration fee

Candidates applying for Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams under SC/ST and PH categories will have to pay Rs 500. While general category students will pay Rs 900. Candidates who wish to appear for the test in both streams (E & AM) under SC/ST and PH categories have to pay Rs 1,000. Whereas, unreserved applicants will pay Rs 1,800.

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the TS EAMCET 2023 and 25 per cent weightage will be given to intermediate (class 12) marks. The TS EAMCET exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for students seeking admission into various professional programmes offered by the institutes in the state of Telangana.

