TS EAMCET Counselling Registrations to Begin Today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to start the registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 on August 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for M.P.C stream can register online through the official site of TSEAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in. The last date to register is till August 29, 2022.

Between these two dates, candidates can fill out the necessary forms, pay the processing costs, and reserve slots for choosing a help line centre, a date, and an appointment time for certificate verification. From August 23 to August 30, 2022, the certificate verification for slots that have previously been reserved will be completed.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate does not automatically qualify for admission by simply taking the TSEAMCET-2022 and scoring well, unless they also meet the other admissions conditions. Here is the eligibility criteria for the EAMCET.

Candidate shall be an Indian National. Candidate should belong to the State of Telangana /Andhra Pradesh. In respect of under Graduate Professional Courses in Engineering (including Technology ) and Pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2022. In respect of Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) Course the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on 31-12-2022. However maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on 01-07-2022.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: To apply for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website of TS EAMCET Counselling - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Next, go to the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration page.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the required details such as registration number, rank, hall ticket number, and date of birth and click on ‘Generate the Password’.

Step 4: Click on ‘Save Password’ button to complete the registration process.

Step 5: Candidates will see a “Registration Successful" message after completion of registration.

Students must note that the first phase, which will include candidates filling in the application form, payment of processing fee, slot booking, and date and time for certificate verification, will start from August 21, 2022 to August 29, 2022.

