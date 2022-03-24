TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 from July 13, TSCHE Releases Exam Schedule

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 and Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 dates have been announced. Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the detailed date sheet at the official website — tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2022 will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. This exam is conducted for admissions to agriculture, and engineering courses across various colleges in the state. The agriculture exam will be held on July 14 and 15 and engineering on July 18, 19 and 20.

Also read| From IISc Bangalore to Jadavpur University, Know Admission Processes of Top Colleges After CUCET

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the TS ECET 2022 which is held for admissions into second year of BE, BTech, BPharmacy courses to diploma holders and BSc (Mathematics) degree holders will be on July 13.

The entrance exams will be held at over 100 exam centres. The detailed notification and registrations will be announced soon by the council. Both the exams are conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHSE.

TS EAMCET 2022: Exam Pattern

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is usually will be conducted for a duration of three hours in English, Telugu and Urdu mediums. There will be three sections — physics and chemistry comprising of 40 questions each, and math consisting of 80 questions. The total number of questions is 160. It will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) having a total of 160 marks. For every correct answer, one mark will be given to the candidates. There is no negative marking.

Advertisement

TS ECET 2022: Exam Pattern

The CBT is conducted through online mode in English language only. It is held three hours in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. It features a total of 200 questions in multiple choice format. Each question caries one mark. There is no negative marking in TS ECET.

Read| University of Madras Mulls Offering 1 Free UG Seat to Transgenders in Each College

Advertisement

Those who clear the entrance tests will then appear for the counselling for final admissions. The counselling process will have online registration, fee payment, document verifications, followed by choice filling, and seat allotment. The eligibility states that the nationality of the candidate should be Indian/ OCI/ PIO. It is important that the aspirants have a domicile certificate of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

Last year, a total of 2,51,606 students had registered for the TS EAMCET out of which 86,644 had applied for the medical and agriculture stream while 1,64,962 registered for the engineering exam. Usually class 12 or inter marks are taken into account while calculating the TS EACMET merit list. However, last year, the rule was eliminated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.