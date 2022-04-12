TS EAMCET Not to Include Inter Marks for Calculating Ranks, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed

Like last year, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2022) ranks will be calculated without considering the TS Inter or class 12 board exam marks. A total of 25 per cent weightage was given to the intermediate or class 12 final exam marks but it has been eliminated for this year, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said.

“The TS EAMCET-2022 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TS EAMCET-2022 examination and the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAMCET-2022 ranks has been waived off as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 similar to the TS EAMCET-2021," reads the official notice.

In addition, the eligibility criteria too have been changed for this year. The minimum marks to appear in the entrance exam have been waived off. “The minimum eligibility criteria at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/ BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) has been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23 similar to TS EAMCET-2021 (G.O.Rt.No.56 (Higher Education (TE) Department)," the notification added.

The application forms for TS EAMCET 2022 have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to register is May 28. However, candidates can also apply up till July 7 but with late fees.

The exam is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges in the state. Those who clear the exam are eligible for admission to BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BSc (Hons), BVSc & AH, BFSc and PharmD.

The agriculture and medical exam will be held on July 14 and 15 while the engineering exam would be held on July 18, 19, and 20. The TS EAMCET 2022 would be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

