TS Govt Passes all Inter 1st Year Students, Those Who Failed Will get Minimum Marks

Giving a major relief to scores of students and parents, the Telangana government on Friday, decided to pass all the students who appeared in the first-year Intermediate examinations. The government announced that all students who had failed the first year Intermediate examinations will be given minimum marks and shall be declared as pass.

The Minister for Education Sabita Indrareddy, on Friday said that the failed students will be passed with minimum marks. “Considering the future of the students, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister KCR, we are giving a minimum of 35 marks to all the Inter students and passing all of them. Students must get good marks in I Second Year exams. Do not expect similar concern in second-year exams." Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

The announcement from the State government came after as many as six students took their own lives after failing the examination. It can also be remembered that out of 4,59,242 students who appeared in the examinations for the first year and only 2,24,012 passed with only 49 percent passing. While the girls pass percentage was 56, the boys pass percentage was put at 42. Following the poor results several parents and students criticised the government alleging irregularities in the evaluation process as many claimed that many good performers also failed the exams.

Speaking to the media, the Minister added, “Parents and some political parties blame the government as result. “10,000 students secured 95 percent marks. Blaming the Intermediate board is not correct. Political parties should be set aside and students, parents should think about the future. Do not look at everything in a political sense," she said.

The Minister stated that the education system was in trouble during the Corona and they took all measures to conduct the classes during the Corona. “Classes were provided to students through online and television. Coordinated the students and lecturers through WhatsApp groups. Class 9 and 10 students were promoted without exams. 620 Gurukuls and 172 Kasturba colleges upgraded to Intermediate and Inter education are very crucial in student life." Sabita told.

