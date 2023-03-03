The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will be conducted on May 26 and 27 this year. The online registration process for TS ICET 2023 will begin from March 6 through May 5. Candidates can apply for the common entrance test by visiting the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in, when the link gets active.

The exam is held for students seeking admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test will be held in two sessions on both days. The test will be conducted at 75 centres across the state. The Kakatiya University, Warangal will conduct the entrance test on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS ICET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the TS ICET must be residents of Telangana. They must hold a graduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks while 45 per cent marks are applied for SC/ST and other reserved categories. Students who are currently in their final year or appearing for their final year exams can also apply for the TS ICET exam.

TS ICET 2023: Application fees

Students belonging to the general category have to pay Rs 650 while those belonging to SC or ST category need to pay Rs 450 as an examination fee. Additionally, the last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 is on May 12 and May 18, respectively.

“The last day for the registration and submission of the applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is May 12, and with a late of Rs 500, it is May 18," TS ICET Convener Professor P Varalaxmi said, as per local media report.

TS ICET 2023: Exam Pattern and syllabus

The syllabus for the entrance test includes mathematical ability, communication ability, symbol interpretation, blood relationships under analytical ability, and other similar topics. The analytical, mathematical, and communication sections will comprise 75 questions each that sum up to a total of 200 questions. One mark will be given for every right answer and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

Once the exam is over, the tentative answer keys are scheduled to release on June 5. Meanwhile, candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key, if any, till June 8, reports add. The results for the same will be announced on June 20. This year, Kakatiya University will be conducting the TS ICET for the 14th time.

