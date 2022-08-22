TS ICET Result 2022 Today at icet.tsche.ac.in, Here's How to Check

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result will be released today, August 22 by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will need their admit cards to access the result. The answer key was earlier released on August 4 and students were allowed to raise objections up till August 8.

To pass the TS ICET 2022, candidates will have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks, or 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. There is no minimum qualifying percentage of marks for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (ST) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). As many as 75,952 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. As

TS ICET 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS ICET result link

Step 3: Enter credentials such as registration number, and date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your TS ICET result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save, download and take a print out of the result for future reference

TS ICET was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode from July 27 to 28 for a duration of two and half hours. Students can also use the answer key to calculate their probable marks. As per the marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer. There is no negative marking in either of the sections. The exam was held in English, Telugu and Urdu medium.

According to the TS ICET tie-breaker policy, students who got more marks in section A will be considered. If the tie still persists, marks obtained by a student in section B will considered. The third tie-breaker rule is the age of the candidate.

Those who clear the TS ICET 2022 will be eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes across universities in the state. Kakatiya University has conducted the TS ICET 2022 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

