Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to roll out TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 soon. Candidates can download their intermediate 1st year and 2nd year admit cards through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. They can also collect their admit cards from their schools.

Ahead of the TS intermediate public examination theory exams, the practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from February 15 to March 2, which will include two Sunday sessions. The practical examinations will be conducted in two shifts — the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per the schedule released by the state board, the 1st year theory examination is slated to begin on March 15 and will end on April 3. On the other hand, the 2nd year examination will commence on March 16 and will conclude by April 4. These exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, in a single shift.

Advertisement

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Step 1: First, you have to visit the official site of TSBIE

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 link.

Step 3: Click on it, and a new page will appear.

Step 4: Enter your login details and tap on ‘submit’.

Step 5: Once you have entered the details, the admit card will get displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Cross-check the details of the admit card and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future use.

Advertisement

Once you download the TS Inter 1st-year or 2nd-year hall ticket, it is essential to cross-check the admit card with your personal details before going ahead with it, to avoid end-moment complications. The admit cards will contain the name of the candidate, roll number, name of examination, photograph of the candidate, candidate’s signature, exam schedule, subjects, reporting time (at the exam centre), and exam instructions.

Read all the Latest Education News here