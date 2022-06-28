TS Inter Result 2022: How to Check Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be declaring the Inter 1st and 2nd year results today, June 28. Students who took the Telangana board Class 11 and Class 12 exams will be able to check their scores at these official websites - results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com.

Approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the inter exams this year. Since so many students will be trying to access the official websites, there is a possibility that some might face an error. Therefore, a facility to get the marksheet via SMS and Digilocker is available. They will also be able to check their scores directly at news18.com by filling this form given below-

Advertisement

TS Inter Result 2022: How to Check Online

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites.

Step 2: Click on the link to, “TS Inter 2022 Result" on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the required login credentials

Step 4: Now, the results for the 1st and 2nd year will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the scorecard

TS Inter Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone

Step 2: Type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Soon the Telangana Inter result 2022 will be sent on the same number

TS Inter Result 2022: How to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Key in your registered mobile number on the login page

Advertisement

Step 3: Under the ‘education’ section, click on the designated link to TS Inter results

Step 4: Then submit the year, name, and roll number

Advertisement

Step 5: TS Inter results will now be flashed on the screen

Last year, the Telangana board did not conduct the Inter exams because of the Covid-19 situation. The evaluation was done on the basis of alternate assessment criteria and all students were promoted. The overall pass percentage stood at 100 per cent. In 2019-20, the overall pass percentage was 63.23 per cent and in 2018-19 it was 59.37 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.