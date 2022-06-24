TS Inter Result Date Likely in Coming Week: Where & When to Check Marks

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS intermediate 1st and 2nd year result dates in the coming week. The results could be out by this month, however, there has been no confirmation by the board so far. Once the results are out, the TS intermediate 1st year and 2nd year results would be available on the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. Results will also be hosted by News18.com.

Almost 9 lakh students had appeared for the TS inter exam this year. Other than the official websites, students can also check their results updates through SMS, DigiLocker, and the ‘T App Folio’ app. It can also be checked directly at news18.com. They will have to fill out the form below to get their results quickly:

To pass the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exam, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and overall. In subjects, which had theory and practical exams separately, students need to pass both the papers. In the 100 marks exam, the passing marks become 40 but in 80 marks theory exams, the passing marks become about 20. The TS Inter exams were held in April this year.

This year, during the TS Inter exams, Hindi medium students had complained of poorly translated question papers during the board exams. The TS inter students alleged that they were given handwritten question papers instead of printed ones and had demanded compensation for the same.

Meanwhile, last year, only 49 per cent of the students had cleared the exam. A total of 4,59,242 students had appeared for the TS inter exams, out of which only 2,24,012 passed. Of the total, 56 per cent were girls and 42 per cent were boys. The Telangana SSC results 2022 were going to be declared by tomorrow, June 25 but has now been deferred. Over 5 lakh students had appeared for Telangana SSC exams.

