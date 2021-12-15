TS Inter results 2021 Today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, How to get Marks Memo

Over 4 lakh students awaiting their TS Inter first year results or class 11 exam results can expect an end to their wait today. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce results for the exams held from October 25 to November 3. The link to check the detailed marks will available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can also refer to manabadi.co.in to download their marks memos.

Reports believe that the results have been arranged and the authorities can release it anytime on the official website. While most of the states and boards did not hold exams for class 11 and students in class 11 were promoted without exams, the TSBIE had held exams after promoting students to the next class. The Telangana board said the exams are necessary for the batch as they did not appear for class 10 boards either.

TS Inter Result 2021: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link at the website

Step 3: Log-in using roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear, download

After downloading the result, students need to check that there is no error in the marks memo. They need to ensure spelling, calculations, name of school, parents, subjects etc are correct and the grade given is in line with the marks obtained. In case of any issue students need to reach authorities at the earliest.

For the upcoming session, TSBIE is set to hold TS SSC or class 10 board exams by May-end and the TS Inter exams 2022 from April, as per sources. The board is yet to announce the final schedule. Many boards including both national-level boards CBSE and CISCE are holding boards twice this year. TSBIE is yet to clarify this. Telangana board exams will be held on 70 per cent of the syllabus as the authorities have slashed 30 per cent syllabus due to fewer instructional hours due to the pandemic-led online classes.

