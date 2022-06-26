TS Inter Results 2022 Date & Time Announced

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results for TS Inter or class 12 board exams on Tuesday, June 28. The results will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in as well as News18.com. Both first-year and second-year results will be announced at the same time. The results will be first declared via a press conference after which the results will be available online for students. According to the official notice, the time to check results is at 11 am, on June 28.

To check their scores directly with News18.com students need to fill out the form below. The results will be available here. This facility will be activated once the result is announced officially via the ceremonial address to the media. To check marks, students will have to mention the roll number and date of birth as mentioned on TS Inter hall tickets.

Advertisement

Other than the official websites, students can also check their results updates through SMS, DigiLocker, and the ‘T App Folio’ app.

Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter exams held in May. The board exams were marred by controversy when Hindi medium students had complained that their question papers were translated poorly. Students alleged that they were given handwritten question papers instead of printed ones and had demanded compensation for the same.

Last year too protests were irrupted across Telangana when the TSBIE had passed less than half (49 per cent) of students in the TS inter 1st year exams. To pass the exam, students need at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. With subjects having both theory and practical aspect, students need to pass both the components separately.

Advertisement

For the second-year students, TSBIE decided to promote all students. TSBIE followed an all pass formula and gave grace marks to those who did not get marks enough to pass the exams. Most of the students, as many as 1.76 lakh have got an A grade followed by 1.08 lakh who got D and 1.04 lakh who got B grade. Further, 61,887 students hot C grade.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.