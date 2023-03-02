The Osmania University, Hyderabad, will begin the registration process for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023 today, March 2. Candidates can apply for the TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 by visiting the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in from 2 pm onwards.

The online registration process for the TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 will end on April 6. The exams will be held on Thursday, May 25. The Osmania University conducts the TS LAWCET exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for students seeking admission to three and five-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programmes. While the TS PGLCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to Master of Laws (LLM) programmes in law colleges across Telangana.

While submitting the online application forms for the Common Entrance Test candidates are required to attest and upload a set of documents such as an educational certificate, date of birth validating certificate, ID proof, mark sheets, and others.

TS LAWCET 2023 and PGLCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSCHE at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the registration link.

Step 3: Fill up the application form as asked and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Submit the TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 application forms as instructed.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

TS LAWCET 2023 and PGLCET 2023: Application Fee

TS LAWCET: The General and Backward Class (OC and BCs) category candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 900. While SC, ST, and PH category applicants need to pay Rs 600.

TS PGLCET: Candidates from the General and Backward Class (OC and BCs) categories have to pay Rs 1,100 and SC, ST, and PH applicants will pay Rs 900.

The TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 exams will be held at 202 centres across the state of Telangana, according to the official notice. Candidates applying for the Common Entrance Test should note that the TS LAWCET 2023 will be conducted in English/Telugu and English/Urdu languages. While the TS PGLCET 2023 exam will be held only in English.

