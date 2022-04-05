TS POLYCET 2022 Notification Released, Registrations from Next Week

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 notification has been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana. The registration process will begin in the second week of April at the official website at tspolycet.nic.in. The last date of registration is June 4 without a late fee and it is June 5 with a late fee of Rs 100.

The exam will be held on June 30 and the results will be released after 12 days of the exam. Candidates will have to write their responses on an OMR sheet. They will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 11 am and they will not be allowed to leave before 1.30 pm. Further, candidates will have to carry a ballpoint pen (black), a writing pad, 2B pencils, an eraser, and a sharpener.

“Candidate shall mark the correct answer in the OMR response sheet by shading in dark the appropriate circle with 2B pencils. They should not use a ball pen for this purpose under any circumstances," the notice added.

TS POLYCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are eligible to apply. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or are appearing for SSC this year are also eligible to apply. Candidates, however, must have passed all the subjects before seeking admission, the official notice reads.

TS POLYCET 2022: Application fees

General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450 and for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 250.

TS POLYCET 2022: Admission Schedule

The admission schedule will be notified later, the website reads. It will be made based on web counseling, wherein the candidates can opt for any courses in any polytechnic in the order of priority and the “allotment will be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue."

TS POLYCET 2022 is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering/technology offered at polytechnic colleges including govt, aided, unaided, private colleges in Telangana. The scores are also considered for agricultural courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), horticultural diploma courses offered by Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU), Animal Husbandry and Fisheries courses offered by PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) and 6 years integrated BTech courses offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

