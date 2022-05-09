TS POLYCET 2022 Registrations Begin at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana is all set to release Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 application form on May 9, today at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Those interested can fill the POLYCET application 2022 from its official website. Earlier, the notification for the TS POLYCET 2022 was released. As per the notification, the last date to fill the TS POLYCET application is June 4. Further, the TS POLYCET exam will be held on June 30, 2022 and the results will be released after 12 days of the exam.

The application process of TS POLYCET 2022 comprises registration, filling application form, uploading documents and payment of fee. Applicants will be able to fill the TS POLYCET 2022 application form with late fee of Rs 100 till June 5. Once the application process is done, the candidates who have applied will be issued an admit card a few days before the exam.

TS POLYCET 2022: How to Apply?

Here is the step-by-step process that candidates can follow to fill their application forms.

Step 1. Visit the TS POLYCET official website - polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the direct link to fill the POLYCET application 2022.

Step 3. Complete the registration process using basic details like gender, mobile number, email ID and others.

Step 4. Fill details in the TS POLYCET application like educational qualification, communication details and others.

Step 5. Upload required documents as per the specified format.

Step 6. Pay the application fee in online mode.

Step 7. Preview all details and submit TS POLYCET registration form 2022.

TS POLYCET 2022: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of TS POLYCET 2022 is Rs 450 for applying. However, SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 250 for the application.

As per the notification, candidates will have to write their responses on an OMR sheet. They will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 11 am and they will not be allowed to leave before 1.30 pm. Further, candidates will have to carry a ballpoint pen (black), a writing pad, 2B pencils, an eraser, and a sharpener.

“Candidate shall mark the correct answer in the OMR response sheet by shading in dark the appropriate circle with 2B pencils. They should not use a ball pen for this purpose under any circumstances," the notice added.

TS POLYCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are eligible to apply. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or are appearing for SSC this year are also eligible to apply. Candidates, however, must have passed all the subjects before seeking admission, the official notice reads.

TS POLYCET 2022 is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering/technology offered at polytechnic colleges including govt, aided, unaided, private colleges in Telangana. The scores of the exams are also considered for the admission into other colleges.

