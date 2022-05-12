TS SSC Admit Card 2022 Released, How to Download Telangana 10th Hall Ticket

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education or TSBSE has released the SSC or class 10 board exam admit cards today, May 12. Students who had registered for the TS SSC exam can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The exams will be conducted by May-end.

TS SSC Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Telangana BSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS SSC hall tickets 2022 link

Step 3: Enter required details such as application number and password

Step 4: The TS SSC admit cards will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Candidates must remember to take the print out of the TS SSC admit card as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. After receiving their hall tickets, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. It will contain the exam centre address and Covid-19 guidelines. In case of discrepancy, students are advised to approach Gujarat board immediately.

