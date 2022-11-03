TS SSC Board Exams 2023 to be Held for Six Papers Not 11

The Telangana government has announced that the SSC or class 10 board exams 2022 will be held for 6 papers, instead of 11 papers. The director of school education has issued a fresh order to this effect. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, last year too, the authorities conducted 10th exams only for 6 papers instead of 11.

Among the six papers include Telugu, English, mathematics, general science and social science. These were conducted as two papers in the past. There was only one exam for Hindi subject. However, according to the latest order issued by the government, the exam will be conducted with a total of 6 papers, one paper for all subjects.

The TS SSC board exams 2023 will be held in last week of March. Due to the rains and other reasons, the academic session started late as well as the number of holidays have been more. Further, books were also provided late to the students. Due to this, students thought that there is a possibility that the exams will be delayed. But according to the academic calendar released earlier, the SSC board has clarified that the exams will be held in the last week of March.

When it comes to exam fees, students have to pay Rs 125 for the exam fee to the head masters of the schools they study between October 31 to November 15. Those who do not pay the fee during the given period can pay late fee. The SSC board has provided an opportunity to pay late fees till December 29. Students who have previously failed to pay the fee within Nov `15 will have to pay an additional Rs 100.

If there are more than three subjects they have to pay Rs 125. Further, the board has said that Rs 60 per subject must be paid for vocational courses. Those candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and appearing for the exam for the first time have been exempted from fees if their family income is less than Rs 24,000 in urban areas and Rs 20,000 in rural areas.

