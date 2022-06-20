TS SSC Results Date 2022: Telangana 10th Result Likely by June 25, Evaluation Completed

The Telangana SSC results 2022 are likely to be declared by June 25. The TS SSC evaluation process is over and the checklist process is still undergoing informed sources. Now, with most boards announcing their results, Telanagana too is likely to release its results by June 25. Over 5 lakh students appear for Telanagana SSC exams every year. The results once released will be available at the official websites, tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in.

The results can also be checked at the ‘T App Folio’ app, Manbadi.co.in as well as at News18. To check scores directly with News18.com, students need to fill out the form below. The form will display marks memo once the results are announced.

Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to be able to pass the exams. In subjects having theory and practical exams separately, students need to pass the exams separately. In 100 marks exam, passing marks become 40 but in 80 marks theory exams passing marks become about 20.

For the last two years, all students were promoted to the TS inter-first year due to the pandemic. Before the pandemic disrupted exams, in 2019 as many as 92.43% students passed while in 2018 the pass percentage was at 83.78%, and 84.15% in 2017.

Last year, exams were not held and almost all students were promoted to the next class based on internal assessments. For TS SSC 2022, exams were held from May 23 and will continue till June 1.

Students, who have passed the TS SSC exams, will start their classes online for the TS Inter first-year or class 11 admission process. The Inter Board has said that the admission process for public and private junior colleges in the state for this academic year 2022-23 will not start from Monday, June 20. According to the schedule, the application process for Interfaith will run for one month from June 20 to July 20. The first batch of admissions will be held from June 27 to July 20.

