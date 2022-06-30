TS SSC Results LIVE Updates: Manabadi Telangana 10th Marks Memos Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, How to Check

Manabadi Telangana 10th Results, TS SSC LIVE Updates: Over 5 lakh students from Telangana will be checking their Telangana class 10 results today, June 30. The BSE Telangana or SSC Board will announce the results at 11 am via a press conference and the link to check the score is expected to go live around 11:30 at bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can also check their marks at manabadi.co.in, news18.com. Read More
Apart from the official websites, the Telangana 10th results will also be available at private websites including manabadi. Students can download their marks memos by following these steps -
Step 1: Visit manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Click on result link
Step 3: Log-in using hall ticket
Step 4: Result will be available, download
After downloading the result, students need to check the following in their marks memos
— Spelling
— Calculations
— Personal details like name of school, parents, subjects etc
— Grade is correct as per marks
In case of any issue, students need to reach authorities at the earliest.
Students will need to have their TS SSC hall tickets handy to be able to check their results. Students need to fill in the roll number mentioned on the hall ticket to check score. Further, after downloading the marksheets, students also need to verify if all the information is correct using the hall ticket.
BSE Telangana not only give marks but also grades to students in their marksheets. Here is a detailed break down to understand the relation between marks and grades
|GRADES
|MARKS
|A
|75% to 100%
|B
|60% to 74%
|C
|50% to 59%
|D
|35% to 49%
To qualify for the passing criteria set by the Telangana Board, pupils have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. It is to be noted that in the subjects with practicals, students are required to pass the theory and practical exams separately. Passing marks on a 100-mark paper is 40 whereas passing marks on an 80-mark paper is 20. However, those who get failed in one or two subjects will have a chance to take the compartment exams.
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|100%
|2020
|100%
|2019
|92.43%
|2018
|83.78%
|2017
|84.15%
After two years of promoting all students who registered with SSC Board without exams, TSBSE held exams once again this year. The exams were held from May 23 to June 1. The results are being announced on June 30, about a month after concluding the exams. After 100% pass percentage for two years, it is unlikely that the Telangana 10th Board will hit a hattrick. Now, the pass percentage is likely to drop.
Students will be able to check their marks directly at News18.com. BSE Telangana and News18 have collaborated to provide results to students here directly. To do so, students need to fill the form below as soon as the results are announced at the press conference, the marksheet will be available here directly.
Students will be able to check their results while sitting at their homes, the result will be available across websites including -
— bse.telangana.gov.in
— manabadi.co.in
— tsbie.cgg.gov.in
— results.cgg.gov.in
— news18.com
— digilocker.gov.in
The Telangana 10th or TS SSC results 2022 will be announced today, June 30. The results will be announced via a press conference to be held at the SSC Board’s office. According to the schedule, BSE Telangana will announce results at 11. Students will be able to check their marks from 11:30 am onwards.
After two years of no exam-based results, Telangana students appeared for exams this year. The pass percentage is likely to go down after having a record 100% of students passing the SSC board exam. Students still need 35 per cent marks to pass. As a relaxation, this year, the board had cut the syllabus by 30 per cent and students took papers based on 70 per cent syllabus.
Manabadi Telangana 10th Results, TS SSC LIVE Updates: From Telanagana 10th result date and time to TS SSC results websites and direct link to check marks, here is all you need to know about SSC exams. The TS SSC results will be covered live here from the announcement from SSC Board to sharing the direct link to check marks, alternative routes, and more. If a student still has any questions, they can reach out to News18 at @news18dotcom. If you have any doubt or want us to help you understand the college admission process, reach out!
