TS TET 2022 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Pattern, How to Apply

School Education Department, Telangana has invited applications for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (TS-TET 2022). Candidates can submit their applications online at tstet.cgg.gov.in starting from March 26 up until April 12.

TS TET 2022 will be conducted on June 12 in two shifts, 9:30 AM to 12 noon for Paper 1 and 2:30 PM to 5 PM for Paper 2. TS TET 2022 will be conducted offline across all 33 districts in the state on June 12 followed by the results in July. Passing this eligibility exam is a mandatory qualification for teaching in classes 1 to 8 in government schools in Telangana.

TS TET 2022 will be conducted in 2 papers, Paper 1 for eligibility to teach in classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for candidates who intend to teach in classes 6 to 8. Candidates who wish to be teachers for classes 1 to 8 can appear in both papers.

TS TET 2022: Eligibility

To be eligible for TS TET 2022, the candidates must have passed their intermediate, graduation with at least 50 per cent of marks and should be a holder of Bachelor of Education/ Bachelor of Education (Special Education) degree. However, for candidates belonging to reserved categories, the minimum marks requirement is relaxed by 5 percent. Candidates in the final year of their B.Ed can also apply.

TS TET qualification shall remain valid for a lifetime unless notified otherwise by the Government of Telangana. For information on other eligibility criteria, candidates may refer to the official notification available on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to TS TET official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details like name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, qualification in specified fields.

Step 4: Attach copies of the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your form.

Step 6: Save a copy of the acknowledgment or take a printout for future use and reference

TS TET 2022: Application Fee

The application for TS TET 2022 for appearing in either one or both papers is Rs 300. Candidates can pay the fee online using various methods like credit/debit cards, net banking, and others between March 26 and April 11.

TS TET 2022: Passing Criteria

To be declared pass in TS TET 2022, the candidates need to score a minimum of 60 percent marks. However, for BC category candidates, the passing criteria is 50 percent and 40 percent in the case of candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwD categories.

