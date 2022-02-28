TSBE Tripura Board Term 1 Madhyamik, HS Results Declared at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the class 10 and 12 term I board exam results. Students who took the Madhyamik or the higher secondary examination can check their TBSE results at the official portal — tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

A total of 43,180 candidates had appeared for class 10 term 1 exams across 1026 schools in Tripura whereas 28,902 candidates from 406 schools were registered for the class 12 exams.

TBSE Tripura Board Exam Result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit any of the official websites of Tripura board

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the TBSE exam result link. Click on Madhyamik or higher secondary link

Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number

Step 4. The result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the same for future reference.

TBSE began the evaluation process for the term 1 of the board exams on January 19. Over 1200 examiners were involved in the checking of the class 12 answer scripts and another 2,900 examiners for class 10 across 15 different locations across the states.

Meanwhile, the board’s president Dr Bhabatosh Saha has said that the term 2 question paper will be set on the same pattern as the term 1 papers that is featuring MCQs. The paper will have 10 multiple choice questions, 20 very short type questions and 5 short answers.

The practical exams for term 2 of TBSE classes 10 and 12 are expected to be completed by mid-March followed by the commencement of exam form submission from March 15. In case, the board is unable to conduct the term 2 exams in April due to the COVD-19 pandemic, TBSE will consider the term 1 results for the evaluation process.

