The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHSE) will begin the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 on March 3. Candidates can visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, to register for the exam.

As per the official notification, the last date for submission of the online application is April 10. Candidates will be able to edit their submitted forms from April 12 to 14. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11. The engineering exam will be held from May 7 to 9, and agriculture and medical on May 10 and 11.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNUTH) conducts the TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The entrance test is mandatory for those seeking admission into various professional courses offered by govt and private higher education institutes of the state.

Advertisement

TS EAMCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of the council

Step 2: Once you are on the homepage, click on the link available for registration.

Step 3: Next, you will enter your credentials such as your registration number and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents.

Step 5: Make the payment for the online application and submit it.

Step 6: Download the submitted form and take a printout for further use.

TS EAMCET 2023: Application fees

Advertisement

As for as the registration fees for those applying for engineering, agriculture, and medical streams are concerned, candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Physically Handicapped will have to pay Rs 500. While for all other categories, the registration fee is Rs 900. If a candidate from SC, ST, and PH is applying, the fee would be Rs 1000. While for others applying for both streams, the fee would be Rs 1800.

Candidates will be able to download admit cards from the official website on April 30. As per the instructions issued by the exam conducting body of TS EAMCET candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least one hour in advance.

Advertisement

To prepare for the entrance exam in advance and get a feel of computer-based tests, candidates can now appear in mock tests which are available on the official website. These tests are available in English, Telegu, and Urdu languages for students applying for both engineering and agriculture, and medical streams.

Read all the Latest Education News here