TSPSC Begins Recruitment for Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Salary Upto Rs 1,44,200

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the recruitment process for posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in Forest College Research Institute, Mulugu (Village in Telangana). Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can fill the application form through the official website tspsc.gov.in. The deadline for online application submission is September 27 till 5 pm.

TSPSC aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies with this recruitment drive. Out of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 4 are for the post of Associate Professor and 21 are for the post of Assistant Professor. An application processing fee of Rs 500 has to be paid by the aspirants. The fee can only be submitted via online mode which includes Net Banking, Debit Card, and Credit Card.

TSPSC Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Age Limit: In order to be eligible, applicants should have attained a minimum of 21 years of age and a maximum of 61 years.

Education: Candidates are required to have master’s degree with 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree.

TSPSC Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1. Open the online portal tspsc.gov.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Click on the apply link for the Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts available on the homepage.

Step 3. Select your desired post and start filling out the application form.

Step 4. Upload all necessary documents, pay the fee and press on submit.

Step 5. Download and make a copy of the form for future use.

Advertisement

TSPSC Recruitment: Salary structure

According to UGC norms, candidates selected for the post of Professor are going to earn up to Rs 1,44,200 per month. Whereas the monthly salary for the post of Associate Professor will be Rs 1,31,400. On the other hand, selected candidates for Assistant Professor posts will get Rs. 57,700 per month. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared by the recruiting commission.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here