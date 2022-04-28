TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment: Vacancy for 503 Posts, Apply at tpsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for Group 1 service recruitment. The recruitment drive is for filling 503 posts. The drive will commence from May 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in till the last date, which is May 31.

As per the notification, the preliminary test is expected to be held in July/August 2022. It will be an objective-type exam, The written exam will most likely be held in November/December of 2022. However, the exact dates for the examinations have not been published yet. After the dates will be released, the hall tickets for the examination can be downloaded, seven days prior to the examination.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

Education: For most of the posts, the candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree. However, for the post of Regional Transport Officer in Transport Service, the candidates must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification. Meanwhile for the vacancies of Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service), candidates must have a degree in commerce or economics or mathematics, claims the notification.

Age: For the age criteria, the applicants must be in the age group of 18-44 years as of July 1, 2022. However, for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service), Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service), and Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service), candidates must be in the age group of 21-31 years, adds the notification.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment: How to apply?

Advertisement

Step:1 Candidate first will have go to the website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and complete out the OTR application in order to receive a TSPSC ID.

Step 2: Then fill out the application form, by going to the website at www.tspsc.gov.in.

Step 3. Click on the online ‘Application Link’ provided on the website.

Step 4. Then enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth, and log in using the OTP received to proceed.

Step 5. Pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Advertisement

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application process fee and examination fee of Rs. 200 and Rs. 120 respectively. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH, ex-servicemen of Telangana State, and unemployed applicants are exempted from payment of the examination fee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.