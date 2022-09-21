TSPSC is Hiring for 175 Town Planning Building Overseer Posts, Salary up to Rs 96,890

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has begun a recruitment drive for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO). Candidates can now apply for the vacancy through the official site, tspsc.gov.in. The online application process will be concluded on October 13.

TSPSC is planning to hire a total of 175 candidates for the town planning building overseer posts under the control of the director of town and country planning in the municipal administration and urban development department.

TSPSC TPBO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible, applicants must possess a diploma in DCE, LCE or LAA, or degree in BArch or BE / BTech (civil) or BPlanning / BTech (planning).

Age limit: A candidate’s age should be between 18 and 44 years. However, reserved category candidates have received relaxation on their upper age.

TSPSC TPBO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Open the online portal, tspsc.gov.in on any browser.

Step 2. Click on the tab to ‘new registration’.

Step 3. Then register and log in.

Step 4. Fill up the application form by entering all required information, upload documents, and pay the fee.

Step 5. Submit the form and make a copy of it for future use.

TSPSC TPBO Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of an objective type written examination which is going to be held in January 2023. The exam can either be conducted in a computer-based mode or offline OMR-based mode.

TSPSC TPBO Recruitment 2022: Application fees

To confirm their registration, candidates will have to pay an application processing fee of Rs. 200, as well as an examination fee of Rs 80.

TSPSC TPBO Recruitment 2022: Salary Structure

Selected candidates would be earning a monthly salary between Rs 32,810 and Rs 96,890. For detailed information about the recruitment, candidates are highly advised to check the official notification shared by TSPSC.

