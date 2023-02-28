The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE), Municipal Assistant Engineer (MAE), Junior Technical Officer (JTO), and Technical Officer (TO) in several engineering departments on February 27. Applicants can download the hall tickets from the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates will have to log in at the official portal using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth (DoB) along with captcha code, to download the admit card.

“All the candidates are hereby advised to download hall tickets well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush," the notice reads. Aspirants are further directed to follow the guidelines and instructions strictly as provided on the admit card.

According to the official schedule, the TSPSC recruitment exam will be conducted on March 5 in two sessions – morning and afternoon. The first session will start at 10.00 AM and end at 12.30 PM, while the second session will commence at 2.30 and conclude at 5.00 PM.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the main site, search and click on the TSPSC admit card link.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the TSPSC ID number, date of birth along with captcha code on the portal. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The TSPSC recruitment hall ticket will appear on screen.

Step 5: Check and download it as instructed.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

All appearing candidates are advised to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. Those who fail to bring it, will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Applicants should also carry a valid ID proof along with them to the exam hall.

Through this recruitment exam, TSPSC aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/OMR based. For more updates and details, candidates must keep checking the official website of TSPSC.

