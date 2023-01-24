TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Application for 1,365 Group 3 Posts to Begin Today

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for 1365 posts under group 3 services in various departments. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in starting tomorrow January 24. The last date to register is February 23.

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 24/01/2023," reads the official notice.

TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Senior Accountant, Govt. Life Insurance HOD, (Finance Dept): 14

Senior Accountant (Local Cadre), Govt. Life Insurance HOD, (Finance Dept): 34

Auditor, Pay and Accounts Officer HOD, (Finance Dept): 126

Senior Accountant, Treasuries, and Accounts HOD, (Finance Dept): 140

Senior Accountant (Zonal), Treasuries and Accounts HOD, (Finance Dept): 248

Senior Auditor, State Audit HOD, (Finance Dept): 61

Assistant Auditor, Pay, and Accounts Officer HOD, (Finance Dept): 23

Junior Assistant, Agriculture HOD, (Agriculture and Co-Operation Dept.): 3

Junior Assistant, Director of Marketing HOD, (Agriculture and Co-Operation Dept.): 1

Junior Assistant, Horticulture HOD, (Agriculture and Co-Operation Dept.): 1

Junior Assistant (HO), Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority, (Agriculture and Co-Operation Dept.): 11

Junior Assistant (HO), Ware House Corporation (Agriculture and Co-Operation Dept.): 11

Junior Assistant, Fisheries HOD, (Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Dept.): 2

Junior Assistant, Backward Classes Welfare HOD, (Backward Classes Welfare Dept.):1

Junior Assistant (HO), Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, (Backward Classes Welfare Dept): 26

Junior Assistant, Chief Electrical Inspector to Government HOD, (Energy Dept.): 2

Junior Assistant, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest HOD, (Environment, Forest, S & T Dept.): 2

Junior Assistant (HO), Telangana State Pollution Control Board (Environment, Forest, S & T Dept.): 5

Junior Assistant, Director of Works Accounts HOD, (Finance Dept.): 5

Junior Assistant, Civil Supplies HOD, (Food & Civil Supplies Dept.): 15

Junior Assistant (HO), Legal Metrology, (Food & Civil Supplies Dept.): 1

Junior Assistant, Anti-Corruption Bureau HOD, (General Administration Dept.): 1 among others is mentioned on the list.

TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration process

Step 3: Then fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents, and pay the necessary fee

Step 5: Take a copy of the TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023 form for future reference.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1,365 vacancies under group 3 services in various departments. It is to be noted that the number of posts and departments are subject to variation on intimation being received from the government and the departments concerned.

