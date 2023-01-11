TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Applications for 544 Assistant Professor Posts to Begin From Jan 31

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is recruiting assistant professors, physical directors, and librarians in government degree colleges across the state. Applications for 544 vacancies are set to begin from January 31 and continue till February 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the commission’s website — tspsc.gov.in.

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available at Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 31/01/2023," the official notice states. Apart from the assistant professor vacancies, a total of 29 positions are vacant for physical directors while 24 seats are available for the posts of a librarian.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

English: 23 positions

Telugu: 27 positions

Urdu: 2 positions

Sanskrit: 5 positions

Statistics: 23 positions

Micro Biology: 5 positions

Biotechnology: 9 positions

Applied Nutrition: 5 positions

Computer Science and Applications: 311 positions

Business Administration: 39 positions

Commerce- Business Analytics (Specialization): 8 positions

Dairy Science: 8 positions

Crop Production: 4 positions

Data Science: 12 positions

Fisheries: 3 positions

Commerce- Foreign Trade (Specialization): 1 positions

Commerce- Taxation (Specialization): 6 positions

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to check notification

Step 1- Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) — tspsc.gov.in. Go to the notification section on the landing page.

Step 2- Click on the first link - assistant professor, physical directors, and librarians in collegiate education department (general recruitment) available on the home page.

Step 3- Now you can download the PDF of the TSPSC assistant professor recruitment 2023 notification in a new window.

Step 4- Download TSPSC assistant professor recruitment 2023 notification and save the document for your future reference.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The written recruitment test for assistant professor posts will be administered in CBT (Computer Based Test). Shortlisted candidates after the written test will be called for the teaching demo. The anticipated grades for this have not yet been released. Only those who successfully complete this round of testing will be eligible to move on to the next stage of the hiring process. All qualified applicants who go through the teaching demo stage will be invited to take part in the interview. Only those applicants, who succeed in this stage will be given consideration for the position of assistant professor in Telangana.

