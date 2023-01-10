TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Applications Open for 544 Assistant Professors, Physical Director, Librarian Posts

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 544 posts of Assistant Professor (Lecturer), Physical Director, and Librarian in Government Degree colleges. The registration process will start on January 31. Candidates can fill out the applications till February 20. The applications will be available on the official site of the Telangana State Public Service Commission- www.tspsc.gov.in.

As per the released advertisement, out of a total number of 544 posts, there are 491 positions for Assistant Professors. The highest number of posts vacant for the subject Computer Science and Applications is 311.

Assistant Professor Vacancies

English: 23

Telugu: 27

Urdu: 2

Sanskrit: 5

Statistics: 23

Micro Biology: 5

BioTechnology: 9

Applied Nutrition: 5

Computer Science and Applications: 311

Business Administration: 39

Commerce- Business Analytics (Specialization): 8

Dairy Science: 8

Crop Production: 4

Data Science: 12

Fisheries: 3

Commerce- Foreign Trade (Specialization): 1

Commerce- Taxation (Specialization): 6

And the same, 29 posts are available for Physical Director and 24 posts for Librarian. The above-mentioned vacancy posts and categories are subject to a variation as per intimation from the concerned department officials.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: First visit the official website of TSPSC- —tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment tab.

Step 3: Download the Latest Notification.

Step 4: Then, click on Apply Online link and fill in the required details.

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents and pay your application fee.

Step 6: Finally, submit the online application form and print it for further reference.

A detailed notification on the TSPSC website will be made available for the recruitment details of vacancies, age, pay scale, community, educational qualification, and other instructions from January 31.

On the other side, TSPSC also started the application for the post of Agriculture Officer of the Agriculture and Cooperation Department. Candidates can fill out the application form from the website. The application process will close on January 30 at 5 pm. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official site of the commission. The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 51,320 to Rs 1,27,310.

