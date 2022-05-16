TSSPDLC Lineman Recruitment: Apply for 1271 Posts for 10th Pass, Salary up to Rs 99345

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has invited applications for the post of Junior Lineman. Those who are willing to and are eligible to apply will be able to do so from May 19 on the official website, tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

TSSPDCL is looking forward to recruit more than 1,000 candidates. Of the total, 1,000 will be recruited for JLM posts, and 201 Sub Engineer (Electrical), and 70 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) posts. However, the number of vacancies is subject to variation as per the company’s needs.

To select the candidates, a written examination would be administered. It will be worth 80 marks and will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. Section A contains 65 questions on core I.T.I subjects, whereas Section B contains 15 questions on general knowledge. The written examination will last two hours. According to the official announcement, the exam will take place on July 17, 2022. The last day for the submission of the application is June 8. As per the notification the selected candidates will get upto Rs 99345.

TSSPDCL lineman recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: To be eligible for the vacancy a candidate must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or two years intermediate vocational course in electrical trade.

“If there is any deviation from the above qualification for the above post, the candidates shall produce the equivalency certificate from the authority issuing the qualification certificate viz Secretary of the Institute/Board for accepting his application. The Decision of TSSPDCL on equivalency and relevant qualification shall be final," reads the official notice.

Age limit: As of January 1, 2022, a candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 35. For SC/ST/BC/EWS applicants, the upper age limit has been relaxed for up to five years.

TSSPDCL lineman recruitment 2022: Examination Fee

The Online Application Processing Fee is Rs 200 for each candidate. Aside from that, aspirants must pay Rs 120 for the Examination Fee. Nevertheless, applicants from SC/ST/BC categories, as well as those from EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), are exempted from paying the examination fee.

