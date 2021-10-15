TV Actress Deepali Jain's Son Anant Lunia Stars in JEE Advanced with Rank 3, Says Self-Analysis Key

Not passive preparations but constant self-analysis via mock tests and practising difficult questions is the key to cracking the IIT entrance exam, said Anant Lunia who secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the JEE Advanced 2021 results declared on Friday.

“Apart from books, notes, and tests, critically examining what I do, where I lose time and marks every day helped me improve my performance over time," said Lunia. “JEE Advanced is a test of accuracy. It’s better to attempt questions correctly and take more time to avoid silly mistakes than to do it fast and try to finish the exam." Lunia said he dedicated one day a week to test-taking and attempted three tests in a day. “This helped me in familiarising myself with the paper pattern and understand what I could do better, and manage time more efficiently," he said.

>ALSO READ | JEE Advanced Not Needed, Alternative Ways to Seek Admission to IITs

Advertisement

A native of Delhi, Lunia believes that it was his love for mathematics and physics that kept him motivated throughout the preparations. He had started readying himself for JEE Advanced in class 10 and devoted three years to its preparations. His hard work and determination have finally paid off.

Cracking the IIT entrance, however, was not his dream since the beginning. He was first attracted towards IISc Bangalore and wanted to pursue research. But, his focus shifted towards computer science and it has been his goal for the past three years. Now, he aims to study BTech computer science from IIT Delhi. Rhythm design is a specific area of interest for the topper.

He started getting coaching from FIITJEE in class 10. Apart from JEE Advanced, he has also appeared for KVPY (IISc entrance), NTSE and JSCSE entrance. He also took part in several olympiads, which he says gave him an in-depth understanding of each subject even if the questions were not directly linked to the IIT entrance.

The teenager had got rank 315 in JEE Main. He did not attempt all four sessions of the test. “I knew I could do better in JEE Main but I did not give more attempts because I was aiming at IIT and I had scored enough to be shortlisted for JEE Advanced. So I devoted my time to Advanced preparations," he said.

JEE Main— the national-level engineering entrance exam — is the easiest, said Lunia. “JEE Main is the easiest of exams among KPY, JEE Advanced and olympiads. Anyone having their basics clear and a focus on NCERT can crack JEE Main. However, in Advanced, the level of difficulty increases," he said.

Lunia is the son of TV actress Deepali Jain. His father is a CFO in a private firm. He also has a sister who is in class 8.

>ALSO READ | UP Govt Offers Free Coaching for UPSC Civil Services, NEET, JEE, How to Enrol

Advertisement

An academically bright student, Lunia was expecting a top 50 rank. AIR 3 was a pleasant surprise for him. He told News18.com that he got eight marks increased by challenging the answer keys.

Now all set to join an IIT, Lunia said he wants to experience as many new things as possible before joining the workforce.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.