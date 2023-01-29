Non-identical twins from Bharatpur, Aditya Sharma and Anurag Sharma, who were to take their JEE-Mains earlier this week, alleged Saturday that they missed the test as the National Testing Agency withheld their admit cards over “doubtful credentials".

They were scheduled to take the exam on January 25 at an allotted examination centre in Jaipur but were denied the admit cards, the brothers claimed.

According to their father Jignesh Sharma, an IFS officer, his sons had given declaration of being twins along with other details following which they received a confirmation with their enrolment numbers.

The twins, accompanied by their mother to Jaipur, were to get the admit cards on NTA’s website on January 23, two days prior to the examination.

However, the last minute denial by the NTA on ground of doubtful credentials have marred the brothers’ yearlong preparations for the exam, the father alleged.

Both the brothers received separate emails from NTA on January 23, wherein it was notified that their admit cards were withheld and the two were asked to produce the clarifications, he claimed.

“Despite the clarifications with documents immediately sent to the given email, the brothers have not received any response yet." The father also claimed that he tweeted several times and his sons called NTA’s helpline numbers but there has been no response.

“It is quite stunning how NTA can be so negligent and careless on students’ future." “The momentum of studies developed in yearlong preparation and mindset for the exam has totally been spoilt and distracted in the last moment on failing to appear at the exam due to non-allotment of admit cards", Anurag Sharma told PTI claiming that he hasn’t received any response from the testing agency yet.

“It is beyond my imagination how NTA can play with emotions and future of youth in such a way", he said, alleging that some of the other candidates, who are to appear for the exam on January 29 have not yet received admit cards, even a day before the exam while their centres have been allotted 300–500 kms away from their homes.

The twins had to return to Kota from Jaipur without taking the exam on January 25 and are living in a PG with their mother Monali Sharma, a housewife.

