Two Best Friends And A Champion Swimmer Feature In This Week’s Episode Of BYJU’S Young Genius

This week’s episode on season 2 of BYJU’S Young Genius features young achievers who have achieved mastery over subjects that one would assume take years to figure out. From two friends who met and share a common love of coding on computers to create apps that talk about climate catastrophes and recycling solutions to a fearless swimmer who holds the record for being the fastest to swim across Palk Strait, the youngsters featured in this episode prove that when it comes to skills and talent, age is just a number. Here are their inspiring stories.

Coding To Solve Real-World Problems With Two Friends -

Eleven-year-olds Ayush Sankaran and Jashith Narang from Mumbai met and became friends over their shared love for coding. While Ayush is more visual and Jashith is more backend-driven, both agree that without each other’s skills, they can’t take up big projects.

The friends have won MIT Hackathon consecutively for the past two years and won recognition for their apps such as ‘Climate Catastrophe – Earth in Dearth’ and ‘Heal The World – Recycling Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.

Both have also decided to open a company when they grow older – with a twist. Jashith will be the majority investor with 51% stake and Ayush with 49%, a point that leads them to wonder about some missing amount from their prize money, creating the biggest moment of laughter on the episode with celebrity guest actor Kay Kay Menon in attendance.

The actor, along with host Anand Narasimhan, also take a quiz designed by the duo with very interesting results! You need to find out about that when you watch the episode.

Swimming Along With Jai Jaswanth –

Jai Jaswanth is a precocious 12-year-old who is also India’s youngest swimmer to cross Palk Strait, the 30-km body of water that divides India and Sri Lanka. That’s right, in March 2019 Jai crossed the Palk Strait from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India in 10 hours and 30 minutes as stated by the America Book of Records and broke the previous record.

To set the record, Jai practiced in the Palk Strait up to the IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line) for one and a half months and learnt everything about tides, currents and how to swim through them. He now wants to attempt the record once again, this time by swimming back and forth from both ends. Jai also wants to fulfill his mother’s wish who makes everyone emotional by wanting him to serve in the Indian Army. For a young genius like Jai who has already created records, nothing seems impossible at this point.

The inspiring stories of Ayush, Jashith and Jai feel like they need to be seen again and again to get inspiration from. Watch the entire episode here.

